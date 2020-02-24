Charge Roll Past Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Canton Charge (24-13) grabbed their third straight win and fourth in the last five games after a 124-113 victory over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (18-20) at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon.

The Charge were paced by seven players in double figures and Dean Wade’s season-high 29 points, eight rebounds, four steals and three blocks. Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman (18 points, four assists), Sheldon Mac (18 points, two steals) and Marques Bolden (18 points, three blocks) all bolstered Canton’s team effort.

Third in the League in blocks, Sir’Dominic Pointer added two more to go along with 12 points and five boards. Matt Mooney added 15 points and nine boards while Malik Newman netted 11 points and nine assists.

Coming into tonight as the fifth-best three-point shooting team in the League, the Mad Ants were limited to just 6-of-28 (21%) behind the arc today. Brian Bowen II netted a game-high 34 points and seven rebounds in 47 minutes. Former Charge guard Scoochie Smith scored nine points, dished out seven assists and grabbed four steals in the loss.

Travin Thibodeaux (14 points, 13 rebounds) and Ben Moore (14 points, 11 rebounds) both posted double-doubles for Fort Wayne.