Bowen’s long, strange trip sends him to Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has been a long, strange trip for forward Brian Bowen, and it is a journey that has its next chapter set in Fort Wayne.

Bowen was one of the top high school recruits in the class of 2017 and committed late in the process to Louisville. However, Bowen and his recruitment became a focal point of an FBI investigation into corruption in college basketball, and Bowen ended up sitting out the 2017-18 college basketball season.

Bowen then decided to play for a professional basketball for a league in Australia last season before suiting up for the Pacers NBA Summer League squad. There he played under current Mad Ants coach Steve Gansey – and played well enough to sign a two-way deal with the Pacers.