FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, announced today that they have acquired Pedro Bradshaw and Alex Robinson from the available player pool.

Bradshaw is a rookie guard out of Bellarmine University was first team All-ASUN Conference in 2021. Bradshaw was the 10th pick of the 2nd round of the NBA G League draft last October by Salt Lake City. He has played for the Stars, Sioux Falls Skyforce and Iowa Wolves during the 2021-2022 season, appearing in 14 games total this season.

Bradshaw will wear #12 with the Mad Ants.

Robinson is a third year pro out of TCU that last played for the Wisconsin Herd. He played for multiple teams in the NBA G League in the 2019-2020 season before spending last season with BC Vienna is Austria. He returned to the NBA G League for the 2021-2022 season with Salt Lake City before being acquired by the Herd in December. He tallied 6 points and 8 rebounds against Fort Wayne on February 6.

Robinson will wear #5 with the Mad Ants.

On a related note, forwards Bennie Boatwright and Stephen Domingo are both out for the rest of the NBA G League season with injuries.

Boatwright averaged 14.4 points and 7.9 rebounds this season, including Showcase Cup games. During the regular season, Boatwright was averaging 14.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game through two games. He recorded double digit scoring in 12 of the 16 games he appeared in this season. He has not been active in the Mad Ants lineup since a January 8 game against Raptors 905.

Domingo appeared in 30 games for the Mad Ants across the regular season and Showcase Cup. He played a team season high 45 minutes against Raptors 905 in January and was averaging 2.8 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in the regular season.