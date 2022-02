INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Jordan Bell notched Fort Wayne’s tenth triple double in franchise history in a 134-121 loss to the Delaware Blue Coats on Thursday.

Bell recorded 11 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the loss. Justin Anderson led the Mad Ants with 32 points.

Fort Wayne has now lost two straight after picking up a pair of wins over the Wisconsin Herd and Capital City Go-Go last week.

The Mad Ants are back on the road on Saturday to face the College Park Skyhawks.