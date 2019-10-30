At 7-foot-3 Thabeet bring size, experience to Mad Ants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For most basketball fans the most recognizable name on the Mad Ants roster this season is 7-foot-3 center Hasheem Thabeet, a player you can’t miss – both figuratively and literally – on the court.

Thabeet was an All-American in college at UConn, then went to the Memphis Grizzlies with the no. 2 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft.

Thabeet played parts of seven seasons in the NBA, but more recently has played both in the G League and Japan.

The Mad Ants selected Thabeet with the 18th overall pick earlier this month the G League Draft.

The Ants open the regular season November 8 at home against the Lakeland Magic.