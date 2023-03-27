FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mad Ants open the G League playoffs at Capital City on Tuesday night, but they’ll take on the Go-Go without the services of Fort Wayne standout Trevelin Queen.

The league announcing on Monday afternoon that Queen has been suspended one game without pay for directing threatening language toward a game official.

Queen was given a technical foul and ejected in the third quarter of Saturday’s win at Delaware, a victory that clinched Fort Wayne’s sport in the postseason.

A G-League veteran, Queen is averaging 22.6 points a game this year – sixth-most in the league.

The Ants face Capital City at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Washington, D.C.