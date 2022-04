BRIDGEPORT, Ct. (WANE) – In their next-to-last game of the regular season the Mad Ants had eight players in double figures, but fell to the Westchester Knicks by a score of 131-110 on Thursday night.

Darius Adams led a balanced Fort Wayne attack with 19 points while Andrew Rowsey added 17. Kavell Bigby-Williams recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Ants fell to 16-17 on the season.

The Ants wrap up the regular season with another road game at Westchester on Saturday.