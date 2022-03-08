FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Justin Anderson scored a game-high 46 points as the Fort Wayne Mad Ants beat the Windy City Bulls for the second time in three days at War Memorial Coliseum, with the Ants besting the Bulls 131-127 in double overtime on Tuesday night.

Gabe York tallied 30 points for the Mad Ants, Nate Hinton chipped in 25, while Jordan Bell racked up a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Thursday when they play at the Greensboro Swarm at 7 p.m.