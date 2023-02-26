GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WANE) – Despite taking a 9-point lead into halftime, the Mad Ants were outscored, 55-40, in a 110-104 loss at Grand Rapids on Sunday.

Justin Anderson accounted for nearly half of Fort Wayne’s points, scoring a team-high 46 points, including 30 in the first half. Jermaine Samuels Jr. also finished in double figures with 18, with Trevelin Queen and Pedro Bradshaw each scoring 12.

The Mad Ants fall to 13-10 on the season following Sunday’s loss. Fort Wayne continues their road swing with a pair of games at Raptors 905 starting Thursday.