DETROIT, Mich. (WANE) – Justin Anderson poured in 40 points but it was not enough for the Mad Ants as Fort Wayne fell on the road to the Motor City Cruise by the score of 132-120 on Thursday night in Detroit.

Anderson was 13-of-23 shooting, including 6-of-12 on threes. He also added 12 rebounds, but was ejected late in the fourth quarter.

The Ants are back in action on Wednesday when they travel to face the Cleveland Charge at 6 p.m.