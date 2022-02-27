LAKELAND, Fla. (WANE) – The Mad Ants wrapped up a 6-game road trip with a 122-111 loss at the Lakeland Magic.

Justin Anderson paced the way with 38 points for the Mad Ants. Gabe York dropped 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting. Kavell Bigby-Williams finished with a double-double for 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Ignas Brazdeikas led the Magic with 33 points, including crucial buckets late in the fourth quarter to put away Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne returns to the Coliseum for the first time since January when they host Lakeland on Friday.