UNIONDALE, N.Y. (WANE) – Justin Anderson scored a team-high 24 points but missed what would have been a game-winning three at the buzzer in a 113-112 loss to the Long Island Nets on Thursday.

It was the second game in two nights that the Ants played at the Nets, with Fort Wayne winning on Wednesday.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Grand Rapids for a 7 p.m. tip.