FORT WAYNE, Ind. – January 14, 2023 – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants welcomed Wisconsin for Dino Night on Saturday and picked up a 129-123 win on their home court.

Fort Wayne overcame a slow shooting start to finish at 47.9 percent, equal to the shooting success rate of the Herd despite Wisconsin making 19 three pointers in the game.

Wisconsin, playing for a second straight night in the Midwest, came out firing on all cylinders early on, leading by as many as 12 in the first quarter. Fort Wayne answered early in transition with back-to-back Eli Brooks baskets, but the Herd would separate themselves soon after. After the first quarter, Wisconsin led 30-22.

With 6:30 to play in the second, a Jordan Bone three pointer gave the Herd a 49-39 lead, increasing it to double digits again. The Herd hit 11 first half threes. Just thirty seconds later however, Pedro Bradshaw broke away with the ball for the Mad Ants and secured an old fashioned three-point play with the basket and a free throw to make it 49-44 still in Wisconsin’s favor. Fort Wayne would really to tie the game at 56 before a Paris Bass breakaway dunk pushed Wisconsin back up.

The third quarter saw both teams trade baskets with Wisconsin gaining more footing with 4:55 to play on a Lindell Wigginton basket and free throw to make it 86-77. A Justin Anderson two handed dunk with 2:30 to play drew Fort Wayne within two at 93-91 but Wisconsin answered with back-to-back baskets of their own to end the Mad Ants run. Still, the Mad Ants pushed forward and got within one with Bradshaw at the line, trailing 97-96 after the third.

A Gabe York three with 11:39 to play in the fourth gave Fort Wayne the lead at 98-97 with Wigginton and Stockton then exchanging three pointers immediately after. With 8:30 to play, Anderson drilled another big three pointer to push Fort Wayne’s lead to a then game high at 107-100 but would increase their lead to as many as 13 in the quarter. A Jordan Bone basket with 4:12 left in the fourth pulled the Herd back within three at 117-114 but would not get closer as Anderson helped slam the door on the Herd down the stretch.

Anderson flirted with a triple double, scoring a game high 38 points to go with 12 rebounds and nine assists. Seven of the eight Mad Ants who saw action finished with double digit points including Anderson, David Stockton (19), Eli Brooks (18), Gabe York (14), Pedro Bradshaw (14), Jermaine Samuels Jr. (13) and Tevin Brown (11).

Wigginton led the Herd with 32 points, making five three pointers. Bone also hit five threes and finished with 26 points.