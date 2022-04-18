FORT WAYNE, Ind. – On Monday, the NBA G League announced more of their awards for the 2021-2022 season.

Fort Wayne saw Justin Anderson earn All-NBA G League First Team honors.

Anderson is the third Mad Ant to ever earn All-League First Team honors, joining Tony Mitchell (2012-13) and Ron Howard (2013-14).

When he received his third NBA Call-Up of the season on March 17, Anderson was leading the NBA G League in scoring at 27.8 points per game. Anderson earned call ups with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in January before receiving the March call up with the Pacers. His call up total (3) tied a Mad Ants franchise record with Jeremy Richardson (2007-2008) for most in a season. Anderson would spend back-to-back 10-day contracts with the Pacers in March, ending his G League season.

Right before his March call up, Anderson was named NBA G League Player of the Week for March 7-13. Through the week’s three games, all wins, Anderson averaged 37.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals per contest. During that time, Anderson shot 55 percent from the field, 37 percent from three-point range (13 makes) and 87 percent from the free throw line (20-of-23).

In 22 games during the NBA G League regular season, which began in January, Anderson averaged 27.8 points on 47.7 percent shooting from the field and 88.5 percent shooting from the free throw line. He had 89 three point makes, while also averaging 7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game while playing in 37.7 minutes per contest.

On March 8, Anderson put up the 4th highest scoring game in Mad Ants history against Windy City. Anderson scored 46 points in the overtime win. It was not his only 40-point game of the season, also scoring 40 in a game to become the third Mad Ant to have multiple 40 or more point games as a Mad Ant and multiple 40 or more point games in a season next to Tony Mitchell (3) and DeQuan Jones (2).

Anderson’s five games of 35 or more point tied DeQuan Jones for second in a season and a Mad Ant career.

2021-2022 ALL-NBA G LEAGUE TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Justin Anderson – Fort Wayne Mad Ants*

Mason Jones – South Bay Lakers*^

Justin Tillman – College Park Skyhawks*

Trevelin Queen – Rio Grande Valley Vipers*^

Moses Wright – Texas Legends*^

SECOND TEAM

Cat Barber – College Park Skyhawks*

Charles Bassey – Delaware Blue Coats#

Braxton Key – Delaware Blue Coats*^

Saben Lee – Motor City Cruise#

Reggie Perry – Raptors 905*

THIRD TEAM

Luka Garza – Motor City Cruise#

Jared Harper – Birmingham Squadron*

Justin Jackson – Texas Legends*

Carlik Jones – Texas Legends*

Anthony Lamb – Rio Grande Valley Vipers*^

*Earned GATORADE Call-Up during 2021-22 NBA season

^NBA Two-Way Player

#NBA Assignee