Anderson, Mad Ants halt Charge for second day in a row

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Wayne completed a back-to-back day sweep of Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon. The Mad Ants picked up a 125-113 win at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after a strong fourth quarter showing.

Fort Wayne (3-1) was led by the NBA G League debut of Indiana Pacers assignment player Isaiah Jackson. In 21 minutes, Jackson hit 11-of-13 shots, scored a team high 24 points, adding eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

Fort Wayne controlled a close first quarter, but with 10:54 left in the second, a Malik Newman three pointer gave Cleveland (2-4) a 37-36 lead that was answered back with s Justin Anderson three on the next Mad Ants possession. The two teams kept things close for the rest of the quarter, but Cleveland charged ahead at the end of the first half to lead by seven at the break. Kyle Guy led the Charge in the first half with 18 of his eventual 29 points, despite hitting just one three pointer in the first half.

Fort Wayne came back strong in the third including 13 straight Mad Ant points coming from Jackson, but again Cleveland had answers on a strong shooting day, controlling the lead after three.

Cleveland ended up with a slight advantage shooting at 49.4 percent to Fort Wayne’s 49 percent.

The fourth quarter saw Fort Wayne hit seven three pointers including four off the hands of Keifer Sykes. Sykes had 12 points in the quarter and Duane Washington Jr. added nine as Fort Wayne outscored Cleveland 33-14 in the final frame to pick up the double-digit win.

Behind Jackson’s team high scoring, Fort Wayne got 23 out of Anderson, including two big putback dunks, 20 points and eight assists from Sykes and 20 points from Washington Jr.

Cleveland was led by Justin James’ 30 points. The game featured 13 lead changes and eight ties.

The Mad Ants are back in action on Friday with their first road game of the season at Wisconsin.