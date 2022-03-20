FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darius Adams and Gabe York dropped a team-high 28 points for the Mad Ants in a 116-108 overtime win over the Long Island Nets.

Jordan Bell hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with just over 18 seconds left in regulation before Day’Ron Sharpe tied the game with just under two seconds left. Fort Wayne only allowed two points in the extra period to secure the win on Sunday.

Bell, Nate Hinton and Andrew Rousey also finished in double figures with 13 points apiece for Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne and Long Island will square off again at Memorial Coliseum on Monday at 7 p.m.