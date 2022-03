FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Darius Adams poured in a game-high 33 points as the Mad Ants topped Motor City 115-113 on Thursday afternoon at War Memorial Coliseum in front of 1,194 fans.

Nate Hinton (18 points/11 rebounds) and Jordan Bell (15 points/13 rebounds) each tallied a double-double for Fort Wayne.

The Ants are back in action when they play their final regular season game of the year at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday at 7 p.m. against Motor City.