GREENSBORO, N.C. (WANE) – The Mad Ants extended their winning streak to three games after a 126-113 win at Greensboro on Thursday.

Justin Anderson led the Mad Ants with 34 points. Walt Lemon Jr. added 21 points. Gabe York, Jordan Bell, Nate Hinton and Andrew Rowsey also finished in double figures.

Fort Wayne never looked back after being tied with the Swarm, 31-31, early in the second quarter.

The Mad Ants return to the Coliseum to host the Cleveland Charge on Saturday at 7 p.m.