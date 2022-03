INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Darius Adams dropped a team-high 31 points in a 130-121 win over the Capital City Go-Go on Wednesday.

Adams was one of six Mad Ants – Nate Hinton, Walt Lemon Jr., Jordan Bell, Gabe York and Troy Baxter – to score in double figures.

The Mad Ants play their final two regular season games on Thursday and Saturday at the Westchester Knicks.