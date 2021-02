ORLANDO, Fla. (WANE) – Despite 16 points and 18 rebounds from Oshae Brissett the Mad Ants could not overcome a slow start in a 112-105 loss to the Oklahoma City Blue on Tuesday night.

Devin Robinson led the Ants with 19 points while Naz Mitrou-Long tallied 17 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds in the loss.

The Ants fall to 1-4 overall with the loss.

The Mad Ants next game is Thursday against Santa Cruz at 3 p.m.