Mad Ants still winless after loss to Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids defeated the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, 111-96, at the DeltaPlex Arena on Friday night.

Travin Thibodeaux finished with a career-high 19 points to go along with nine rebounds as the Mad Ants (0-6) dropped the second consecutive game to a central division opponent.

Ike Nwamu and Jovan Mooring led the Mad Ants off the bench with 17 and 13 points respectively.

Neither team led by double figures in the first half until Detroit Pistons two-way guard Louis King’s layup with one second remaining in the half gave Grand Rapids (6-2) the 10-point cushion at the break.

Grand Rapids outscored Fort Wayne 34-19 in the third quarter, fueled by a 14-6 run to begin the second half.

Detroit Pistons assignee Sekou Doumbouya led Grand Rapids with 23 points, as well as eight rebounds in 27 minutes. Pistons two-way guards Jordan Bone and King chipped in 17 and 16 points each.

Fort Wayne returns home on Sunday to face the Windy City Bulls at 5 p.m. at the Coliseum.

Grand Rapids will look to continue its five-game winning streak on Monday when Erie comes to town.