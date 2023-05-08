FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s NBA G-League basketball team is moving on from the Summit City.

City officials in Noblesville have pledged to build a $36.5 million arena that will become the new home for the Mad Ants, according to a press release from Pacers Sports & Entertainment (PSE).

As part of the move, the basketball team—named for Fort Wayne’s “Mad” Anthony Wayne—will have a new name that is still being decided, according to the release, and the team will continue to be called the Mad Ants during the upcoming season.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment released a rendering of what will be a 3,400 seat, 85,000-square-foot arena once the team relocates to Noblesville.

PSE confirmed the move Monday in a tweet, announcing a new G League partnership with the city of Noblesville. The Pacers’ NBA G-League affiliate will eventually move to the 3,400 seat, 85,000-square-foot-arena on the east side of Indianapolis, the tweet said.

Pacers officials said the Mad Ants will play the 2023-2024 season, which starts in October, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The Mad Ants have called Fort Wayne home since 2007. They beat the Santa Cruz Warriors to win the D-League championship in 2014, before the name of the NBA developmental league changed to G-League with a Gatorade sponsorship.

PSE sent this notice to employees:

As you may have heard, earlier today Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced that we will be moving the Mad Ants G League affiliate closer to Indianapolis to better align our basketball operations and enhance player development.

While this move is the right decision for our franchise, it is hard to say goodbye to the incredible people who helped make Mad Ants games a special experience for our fans. The importance of the role you have played for our team cannot be overstated, and all of us at the Mad Ants and Pacers Sports & Entertainment are immensely grateful to you.

Thank you for being a part of our team over the years and for all you have done to ensure our fans in Fort Wayne received the world-class basketball experience they deserve.

On Monday, the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum also released a statement regarding the announcement:

It has been a wonderful journey and honor to be called home for the Mad Ants. We wish them nothing but the best in their future seasons.