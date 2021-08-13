Mad Ants to play 9 games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will be one of several G-League teams playing games in NBA venues, the team announced Friday.

This means the team will be playing a split schedule between Indianapolis and Fort Wayne. The Mad Ants will play nine games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Team’s President Tim Bawmann says the Pacers feel this will help keep their players and staff safe.

“We feel like having them in a more controlled environment is better for the organization in the long run in the event that there may be an issue with the Pacers roster instead of sending a player up to Fort Wayne or trying to get a player down to Indianapolis. We don’t know what the quarantine period would look like, so if we can keep them in the controlled environment it seems to be better in that aspect,” Bawmann said.

The team said it will announce its full 50-game schedule including promotional giveaways and theme nights later this summer. The previously announced priority dates for Coliseum games are:

Saturday, November 6, 2021

Saturday, January 1, 2022

Sunday, March 6, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022

Thursday, March 24, 2022

For ticket information, fans are encouraged to visit fortwayne.gleague.nba.com/ or contact Allie Lane at alane@ftwaynemadants.com.