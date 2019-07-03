Luers grad Thomas re-signs in Greece

GREECE (WANE) – After helping to lead Panathinaikos to the Greek League championship Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Deshaun Thomas has re-signed with the club for two more seasons.

Thomas, a six-foot-seven foward, averaged 10.5 points and 3.8 rebounds in Euroleague play.

It was Thomas’ fifth season overseas having previously played in France, Spain, Turkey, and Israel.

Thomas led the Big Ten in scoring as a junior at Ohio State during the 2012-23 season. He declared for the NBA Draft after that spring and was selected in the second round by the San Antonio Spurs.

Thomas remains the no. 3 all-time leading scorer in Indiana high school basketball history with 3.018 points.