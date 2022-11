EAST RUTHERFORD, N. J. (WANE) – Bishop Luers grad Jaylon Smith is enjoying a resurgence in his NFL career this season with the New York Giants.

On Sunday, Smith earned a takeaway for the Giants’ defense when he recovered a fumble against the Houston Texans. Smith also piled up five tackles in a 24-16 win over the Texans.

Through six games played this season, Smith has tallied 26 tackles for New York.