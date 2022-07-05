BOSTON (AP) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers High School graduate Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4. Yandy Diaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece. Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single. The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until reliever Jason Adam retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions. The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall.