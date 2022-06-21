ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier has been placed on the 10-day injured list by the Tampa Bay Rays as the outfielder is dealing with a left hip inflammation.

Kiermaier left Monday night’s game against the Yankees in the second inning after appearing to hurt his hip during a swing in the second inning. He only recently returned to the lineup after he was pulled from last Wednesday’s game in New York with a left Achilles issue.

Kiermaier is hitting .229 this season with 7 home runs, 17 RBI, and 5 stolen bases.