Luers grad Kiermaier placed on 10-day IL by Rays with wrist injury

TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) – The Tampa Bay Rays have placed Fort Wayne native Kevin Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list for the second time this season, as the Bishop Luers grad hurt his left wrist on a slide into second base during a stolen base attempt on Saturday.

X-rays were negative, but Kiermaier has been diagnosed with a wrist sprain.

Kiermaier was out of the lineup for 12 days in April due to a quad issue.

The three-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .217 with no home runs, 5 RBI, and 3 stolen bases in 23 games this season for the Rays.

