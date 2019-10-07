Luers grad Kiermaier leads Rays over Astros

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Purdue Fort Wayne's Matt Holba has been named to the 2019-20 All-Summit League Men's Basketball Preseason Second Team by a vote of the league's head coaches, media and sports information directors

Holba, a redshirt senior from Noblesville, Indiana, was a member of the 2018-19 Summit League All-Newcomer Team. Last year, he ranked third on the team in scoring (11.7 points per game), third in rebounds (137 total/4.2 per game) and fifth in total assists (40). Holba made buzzer beaters in wins over Cleveland State and Oral Roberts. Holba's 81 made 3-pointers last year are tied for the most among returners in the Summit League.