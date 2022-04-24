TAMPA, Fla. (WANE) – Saturday was a night to remember for Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier. Trailing by a run in extra innings, Kiermaier blasted a 2-run shot to right field that clinched a 3-2 win over Boston.

The home run was not only the Bishop Luers grad’s first of the season, but also his first walk-off homer of his major league career.

“Before my career’s over, I would do anything to hit a walk-off homer,” Kiermaier said after the game. “I don’t even remember what I did around the bases. I just felt like a 12-year-old around the bases.”

Through the first few weeks of the regular season, Kiermaier has tallied five hits, including a pair of doubles and his lone home run.