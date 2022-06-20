ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Kevin Kiermaier exited Monday’s game with an apparent hip issue after his only at bat of the night in a 4-2 Tampa Bay loss to the Yankees.

Kiermaier was replaced by Brett Phillips after striking out against New York starter Gerrit Cole in the bottom of the second inning.

The Luers grad is hitting .229 with 7 home runs, 17 RBI, and 5 stolen bases in 56 games this year.

Oddly, Kiermaier was hurt last week playing the Yankees in New York. Last Wednesday he left a game early with an left Achilles issue and sat out the next two games.