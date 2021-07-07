Luers grad Kiermaier drives in career-high five runs in Rays victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - The city's tunnel boring machine is sitting ready to be disassembled more than 100 feet below Foster Park. WANE 15 got a look at the big drill after it completed its task clearing a nearly five-mile-long tunnel below downtown Fort Wayne.

According to the City Utilities Manager of Engineering, the Foster Park area is the most problematic part of the city for combined sewage overflow. The spot has now been connected to the Deep Rock Tunnel which will carry the overflow to the water filtration plant on the opposite side of downtown.