ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Brujan had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Cleveland Indians 8-1 in a doubleheader opener. Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia during the third. Michael Wacha allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. Ryan Sherriff worked the seventh to complete a four-hitter. Franmil Reyes homered for the Indians, who have lost eight in a row.
Luers grad Kiermaier drives in career-high five runs in Rays victory
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers grad Kevin Kiermaier homered and drove in a career-high five runs, Vidal Brujan had an RBI single in his major league debut, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the sliding Cleveland Indians 8-1 in a doubleheader opener. Kiermaier had a two-run double in the first and connected on a three-run shot off J.C. Mejia during the third. Michael Wacha allowed one run, four hits and struck out six in six innings. Ryan Sherriff worked the seventh to complete a four-hitter. Franmil Reyes homered for the Indians, who have lost eight in a row.