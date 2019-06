FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Colt, quarterback and soon-to-be father.

That describes Andrew Luck as he hosts another ‘Change the Play’ camp in Fort Wayne. The QB recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

Luck spent time with all the campers and hopes his kid will eventually take part in these sorts of activities.

Training camp begins in just over a month for the Colts.