Loyalty Is Love eliminates FW Champs in TBT

Former Baylor star Isaiah Austin poured in a game-high 23 points, going 8-for-13 from the field, to lead Loyalty Is Love to an 88-71 win over Fort Wayne Champs at Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington. With the win, Loyalty Is Love advances to the TBT 2019 Quarterfinals in Chicago August 1-6. The Boogie Cousins-led squad also received strong outings from Willie Reed (21 points, 10 rebounds) and Darius Johnson-Odom (18 points, 5 rebounds). Travis LeslieRion Brown, and Gary Talton all scored 14 points for the Fort Wayne Champs in the losing effort.

