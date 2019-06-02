Louisville escapes Indiana 9-7 in NCAA elimination game

Alex Binelas had four RBI including a two-run homer, and Michael Kirian recorded the final strike in a tense ninth inning as top-seeded Louisville survived rival Indiana 9-7 on Sunday in an elimination game of the NCAA Tournament Louisville regional.

After reaching on an error to start a four-run second, Binelas delivered a third-inning drive to center to make it 6-0. His RBI double and Drew Campbell’s run-scoring single in the seventh provided a 9-4 cushion that proved critical for Louisville (45-16) as the Hoosiers rallied with two runs in the ninth and had the tying run at the plate.

Cardinals reliever Michael McAvene was subsequently ejected by home plate umpire Ken Langford with a 3-2 count on Ryan Fineman. McAvene was relieved by Kirian, who recorded the final strike to end the game.

Danny Oriente and Justin Lavey each knocked in two runs for Louisville, the tournament’s No. 7 overall seed, which must beat No. 3 Illinois State twice to reach the Super Regional.

Bobby Miller (6-1) allowed four runs, seven hits and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings for Louisville. Tanner Gordon took the loss for the No. 2 Hoosiers (37-23).