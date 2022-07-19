NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – In the dog days of summer, some of northeast Indiana’s future track and field stars are heating up on the oval.

In just it’s second season, AAU track program XCelerate TC has gained a sizeable following from the northeast Indiana community. Led by former Purdue track athlete and Northrop grad Bijay Stephens, dozens of kids aged 6-18 have become passionate about the sport while getting a chance to compete across the country.

“I mean for the younger kids, that’s probably our main goal,” Stephens said. “It’s to teach them, but also get them to fall in love with it like me and my sister did when we grew up.”

The youth track and field program will head to Greensboro, North Carolina next week for the AAU Junior Olympics. The trip is expensive and the club has set up a GoFundMe page seeking donations. You can find that page by following this link.