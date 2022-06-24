Click here for link on how to register for Youth Camp (July 12 & 13, ages 8-13)

Click here for link on how to register for High School Camp (July 14 & 15, ages 14-18)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rod Woodson’s “Hope Through Football” camp returns this summer at his alma mater, Snider High School – and this year it’s free to all campers. More details on the camp are available here.

Woodson previously held his popular summer football camp in his hometown from 1994 to 2007. However, last year he returned to the Summit City with a camp in a different format, with a youth camp focused on fun and teaching the game and a high school camp aimed at instruction and providing an NFL Combine-like testing experience.

A Pro Football Hall of Fame member, Woodson is also in the College Football Hall of Fame due to his success at Purdue. He’s also been inducted into the Indiana Football Hall of Fame thanks to his accomplishments in Fort Wayne at Snider High School.