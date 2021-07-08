Woodson’s high school camp aims to give players tools to excel at next level

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first two days of the HOPE for Football camp hosted by Rod Woodson at Snider High School was primarily fun and games for kids ages 8 through 13.

On Thursday, though, it was time to get to work as Woodson’s camp began a three-day session for high school players only that is aimed at teaching them the skills needed to excel in college.

Woodson has partnered with a number of companies, including QwikCut, XOS, Zybek, and Catapult, to provide state-of-the-art timing and training equipment, with a special focus on how to break down film.

Woodson says one of the goals is to mimic the workflow of a college football player, with individual work, film, and install sessions replicating what players can expect to see in college.