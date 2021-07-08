Woodson’s high school camp aims to give players tools to excel at next level

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first two days of the HOPE for Football camp hosted by Rod Woodson at Snider High School was primarily fun and games for kids ages 8 through 13.

On Thursday, though, it was time to get to work as Woodson’s camp began a three-day session for high school players only that is aimed at teaching them the skills needed to excel in college.

Woodson has partnered with a number of companies, including QwikCut, XOS, Zybek, and Catapult, to provide state-of-the-art timing and training equipment, with a special focus on how to break down film.

Woodson says one of the goals is to mimic the workflow of a college football player, with individual work, film, and install sessions replicating what players can expect to see in college.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss