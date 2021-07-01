Woodson ready for return home with HOPE Through Football clinic next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rod Woodson’s football camp was a staple on the Summit City sports scene from 1994 to 2007 – and this summer it’ll make its return in the Hall of Famer’s hometown.

The Snider High School graduate is hosting his new “HOPE Through Football” clinic next week at his alma mater. HOPE Through Football is Woodson’s non-profit foundation that aims to teach the game of football while also relaying character and life skills. The camp is also partnering with the NFL’s “Way to Play” initiative.

The youth clinic is set for kids ages 8 through 13 on July 6 & 7. The high school clinic for players age 14 to 18 is set for July 8-10.

The cost for players attending has recently been cut in half due to the addition of more sponsors. Campers can now sign up for $55 as opposed to the original fee of $105. Campers who previously signed up before the reduction will get a $50 rebate.

