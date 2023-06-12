ARLINGTON, Texas (WANE) – After leading the XFL’s Vegas Vipers this past season, Fort Wayne native Rod Woodson is out as head coach.

The XFL announced the Pro Football Hall of Famer parted ways with the Vipers on Monday.

In his lone season as head coach, Vegas finished with a 2-8 record, second worst in the 8-team league.

“After speaking with my family and members of the football operations team, we decided it was in our mutual interest for me to step away from the team,” said Woodson in a statement. “I would like to thank everyone at the League and wish them continued success as they enter season two.

Woodson, a Snider grad, played 17 seasons in the NFL between the Steelers, Ravens and Raiders. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2009.