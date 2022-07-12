FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pro Football Hall of Famer Rod Woodson is back in the Summit City this week, hosting his second annual “Hope Through Football” camp at his alma mater, Snider High School, with the two-day youth camp session kicking off on Tuesday.

Following the completion of youth camp on Wednesday, a high school camp takes place on Thursday and Friday. You can still sign up by following this link.

In addition to Woodson, fellow NFL Hall of Famer Walter Jones helped coach the youth session on Tuesday, as did Harding grad & NFL player Rod Smith.