Woodson football camp returning to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was once a sports staple of the summer in the Summit City, and now Rod Woodson’s football camp is returning to his hometown.

Woodson has announced that Hope Through Football, a Rod Woodson Foundation, will host a football camp in the Summit City July 6 through 10.

WANE-TV chronicled Woodson’s camp – which ran from 1994 to 2007 – this past summer in its Throwback Thursday series.

Hope Through Football aims to develop on-the-field skills as well as improve individual character development and sportsmanship.

Hope Through Football will partner with the National Football League’s “Way to Play” initiative. “Way to Play” helps teach kids the game via former NFL players and coaches.

The Hope Through Football Camp will be offered to local youth on July 6 and 7. The camp for High school athletes will run from July 8 through the 10.

“Everything I have in my life is from football, playing it, coaching it, talking about it on TV and calling games over the radio,” Woodson said in a press release. “To give back to a sport that has given me everything that was a very easy decision. I started HOPE Through Football to give players here in the U.S. and internationally the same opportunity to live a dream and to believe in who they are like I had.”

Hope Through Football is partnering with Fort Wayne’s River City Sports, Inc. to provide the camp to youth in grades three through 12.

More details are expected during a press conference scheduled for Thursday.