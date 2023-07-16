WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Before beginning his college career at Huntington University, recent Woodlan High School grad Sam Handerson is set compete against some of the country’s best track and field athletes.

Handerson will represent northeast Indiana later this month at the USATF Jr. Olympics in Eugene, Ore.

The short-distance runner is coming off a strong showing at the Region 7 Championships at the University of Illinois. Handerson qualified for the Jr. Olympics after finishing second in the 100-meter (11.2 seconds), fifth in the 200-meter (22.4 seconds) and second in long jump (21.3 inches).

The 2023 USATF Junior Olympics run from July 24-30.