Williams graduates from Wisconsin, signs to play professional volleyball overseas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Tionna Williams knows there’s a first time for everything.
The Concordia Lutheran graduate signed to play professionally volleyball in Germany this season. It’s something she could never have imagined back in high school.
In 2013, Williams led the Cadets to their first state volleyball championship. Then she went on to Wisconsin and grew into a player that earned All Big Ten honors twice.
More importantly than the volleyball accolades, Tionna also became the first person in her family to earn a college degree.
She majored in human development and family studies. Williams wants to help kids from communities like the one she grew up in on the south side of Fort Wayne.
Tionna will play professional volleyball overseas, likely with many more firsts to come in her career.