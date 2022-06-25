EUGENE, Ore. (WANE) – Addy Wiley continues to pile on the hardware this summer in long distance events.

A week after winning a national title in the 800 meter run, Wiley cruised to another win in the 1,500 meter run during U.S.A. Track and Field U20 championships in Eugene. The Huntington North grad ran at a blistering 4:15.53, more than five seconds faster than the second place finisher.

Wiley now advances to the U20 World Championships in the 1,500 meter run, which will be held in early August in Cali, Colombia.