EUGENE, Ore. (WANE) – The accolades keep piling on for long distance runner Addy Wiley.

On Sunday, the Huntington North graduate claimed a national championship in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:04.64 at the Nike Outdoor National meet on the University of Oregon’s campus. Her time is almost two seconds faster than the state record she set during this year’s IHSAA state meet in Bloomington.

Wiley’s national title also comes a week after she broke a national record for high school girls the 1600 meter run.

Next week, Wiley will compete in the U.S.A. Track & Field U20 Outdoor Championships in the 1500 meter run.