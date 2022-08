COLOMBIA (WANE) – Addy Wiley has smashed records left and right during her long distance running career. On Saturday, the Huntington North grad competed against some of the world’s best at the U20 World Championships in Cali, Colombia.

In her lone race at the event, Wiley set a new personal best in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:11.23, good for fifth place.

Wiley is set to compete collegiately at the University of Colorado this fall.