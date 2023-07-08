EUGENE, Ore. (WANE) – After qualifying for the 1500-meter run at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships, Huntington North grad Addy Wiley placed fifth with a time of 4:04.25.

Nikki Hiltz crossed the finish line first with a time of 4:03.10.

To qualify for the World Championships in Budapest, Wiley needed to finish in the top three during Saturday’s race.

Prior to Saturday’s race, Wiley ran a personal best 4:03.22 during the Music City Track Carnival in Nashville. It was the second fastest 1500-meter run recorded by a collegiate athlete. That time also met the World Championship qualifying standard.