WBA’s “Dinner on the Diamond” raises $200,000 for youth programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The third annual “Dinner on the Diamond” hosted by the World Baseball Academy on Saturday evening raised over $200,000 for the WBA’s “On Deck Initiative” that benefits local youth.

The On Deck Initiative includes a number of programs the WBA offers to kids. That includes the relatively new “Badges for Baseball” program where local law enforcement officers help teach kids in the game in hopes of providing a positive experience between the police and youngsters in the community. It also includes adaptive baseball in partnership with the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation, as well as programs with Special Olympics and Turnstone. The WBA also partners with East Allen Community Schools to help provide a hands-on experience for their fourth grade STEM classes.

While the Dinner on the Diamond event has passed, you can still donate to the WBA by clicking here.