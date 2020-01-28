Wayne’s Thomas inducted into Hall of Fame after incredible journey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne High School inducted its 2020 class for the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame this past Friday night, and the list of six included 2014 graduate Brionna Thomas.

Thomas went on to a storied track career at Purdue, which included a Big Ten title in the 400 meters along with multiple trips to the NCAA Finals in both the 400 meters and 4×400 meters.

Thomas was named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year for the indoor season as a senior in 2018 and also was tabbed Purdue’s Female Athlete of the Year a few months later.

After graduating from Purdue Thomas ran for the U.S. Track and Field program.

That’s Purdue’s Brionna Thomas leading Team USA to 🥇 pic.twitter.com/BpHhDPtqJF — Purdue Athletics (@PurdueSports) July 15, 2018

Thomas did all this after overcoming homelessness while growing up.